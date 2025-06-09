25-Year-Old Boyfriend Stabs 33-Year-Old Married Girlfriend, Mother of Two, 17 Times In Bengaluru Hotel

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death 17 times by her 25-year-old boyfriend in an OYO hotel room in Bengaluru on June 6, after he reportedly could not accept her decision to end their relationship.

The incident occurred in the Poorna Prajna Layout area.

The woman’s body was discovered two days after the incident.

According to police sources, the couple had known each other for about three years and had been frequently arguing over the past few months.

The victim, identified as Harini, and her boyfriend, Yashas, were both residents of Kengeri in Bengaluru.

Police said that the accused was a BCA graduate and worked for a private firm in the city.

Police also said that the accused and the victim had met at a fair and started a friendship.

Yashas allegedly killed Harini after she expressed her desire to end the relationship and began distancing herself from him. According to reports, Harini, who is married to a farmer since 2012 and was a mother of two daughters aged 13 and 10, decided to cut ties with the accused after her family became aware of her extramarital affair. As per police sources, Harini had even stopped accepting Yashas's calls which infuriated him.

But, the couple had planned to meet for the last time on June 6. Police said that Yashas had carried a knife with him while going to meet Harini.

After the murder, he reportedly returned to his place and confessed to committing the crime to a police constable working with the Kengeri police station.