34 Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy Near Dhanushkodi, Stalin Urges Centre For Diplomatic Action

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that 34 Indian fishermen, including 32 from Tamil Nadu and 2 from Kerala, have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen were detained on January 25 while fishing near Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi. Following the reports of the arrest of the fishermen, Stalin has written to the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar to intervene in the matter.

According to the information, the fishermen, who had set out from the Rameswaram fishing harbour in three mechanised boats, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy during their fishing activity in the area. The boats and fishermen were seized and taken into custody.

Chief Minister Stalin urged the Centre to take swift action to secure the immediate release of the detained fishermen and their boats. In his communication with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin expressed concern over the ongoing arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, stressing the anxiety and uncertainty the incident created for coastal communities in India.

“The frequent detentions of our fishermen have put the coastal communities into a perpetual sense of anxiety and apprehension,” said Stalin, adding that it is high time concrete diplomatic steps are taken to prevent these arrests and to secure the immediate release of all arrested fishermen and their boats from Sri Lankan authorities.

Experts claimed that the arrest of the fishermen added to the growing tensions surrounding the safety of Indian fishermen who regularly fish in the waters near the Indo-Sri Lanka maritime border.

Meanwhile, Stalin has called for the urgency of addressing this issue through diplomatic channels to prevent further incidents.