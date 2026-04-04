345 Indian Fishermen Return Home from Iran via Armenia, Land in Chennai

Chennai: In a significant repatriation effort, 345 Indian fishermen, who were stranded in Iran, safely arrived in Chennai today via an overland and air route that included transit through Armenia.

The fishermen, mostly from Tamil Nadu and other coastal states, reached the southern metropolis on a special flight after completing their journey from Iran to Armenia and then onward to India. Officials confirmed that all the returnees are in good health and have been received by local authorities at Chennai International Airport.

The group had been working in Iranian waters for several months when logistical and diplomatic challenges left them unable to return through conventional routes. The Indian government, in coordination with the governments of Iran and Armenia, facilitated their safe passage through this alternative corridor.

Upon arrival, many of the fishermen expressed relief and gratitude for being reunited with their families after months away.

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Senior officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department and the Ministry of External Affairs were present at the airport to oversee the arrival formalities and provide necessary assistance, including medical check-ups and transport arrangements to their hometowns.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters in Chennai, “Today is a joyous day as our brothers and sisters who were suffering in Iran are returning home to their families and their motherland. We warmly welcome all our fishermen. It is a matter of great joy that we were able to bring them back from Iran. It was a very difficult journey, they had to travel 20 hours to reach Armenia, another country.”

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