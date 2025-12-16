7 Buses, 3 Cars Collide Amid Dense Fog On Delhi-Agra Expressway; 4 Charred To Death, 25 Injured

Mathura: Four individuals have died as several buses collided against each other on the Delhi-Agra Expressway and caught fire in the early hours of Monday on the Delhi-Agra Expressway, reports indicated. Acccording to the police, 25 people are injured in the incident.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police of Mathura Shlok Kumar, four people were burnt alive in the accident. Seven buses and three small vehicles collided against one another owing to low visibility in the dense fog, he said adding that the rescue operation is almost complete.

“An accident took place at the Yamuna Expressway Milestone 127. The reason was low visibility,” he said, speaking to reporters.

Elaborating on the cause of the accident, Kumar added, "Seven buses and three cars collided as a result of which, a fire broke out in all the vehicles. The rescue operation is nearing completion, and so far, four people have died. 25 people have been admitted to the hospital, and none of them are in a serious condition."

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, SP Mathura Rural, Suresh Chandra Rawat said, “The accident took place at Milestone 127 on the Agra-Noida lane of the expressway. There was a collision of three cars, after which seven buses collided with them, of which 1 is a roadway bus, and the other six are sleeper buses. 11 fire tenders are at the spot. All the buses had caught fire, and the fire has now been brought under control. Four dead bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue work is underway.”

According to an eyewitness, the bus was fully occupied. "An accident took place and nearly 3-4 buses caught fire... I was sleeping when the accident occurred. The bus was fully occupied. All the seats were full. The accident occurred around 4 am," he said.

Advertisement

The accident on the Delhi-Agra Expressway took place a day after at least four people, including two police officers died in a massive pile-up of vehicles on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Raniyala Patakpur village. on Monday. According to reports, dense fog caused low visibility, leading to an initial two-truck collision that escalated to involve 20-25 vehicles. The crash was caused due to a flipped truck spilling guavas, creating a slippery risk on the road. The resulting hazardous, slick road surface rapidly caused more vehicles to crash into the pile-up.

Meanwhile, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi has reported an Air Quality Index of 401 on Tuesday, categorised as ‘Severe’. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in the Delhi-NCR area.