4 Dead, Several Injured As Speeding Bus Crashes Into Bridge On Jammu-Srinagar Highway In Udhampur
A passenger bus, traveling from Doda to Jammu, reportedly lost control and ran over two labourers working on the highway. Both workers died on the spot.
Udhampur Tragedy: 4 Dead, Several Injured As Speeding Bus Crashes Into Bridge On Jammu-Srinagar Highway | Image: Republic
BREAKING: A horrific road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has left four people dead and several others injured.
The tragedy occurred when a passenger bus, traveling from Doda to Jammu, reportedly lost control and ran over two labourers working on the highway. Both workers died on the spot.
The bus then went off the road and crashed into a bridge. Police and the district administration rushed the injured to hospital. The rescue operations are underway.
Published On: 27 January 2026 at 12:00 IST