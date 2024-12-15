4 Die as Car Collides with Minibus in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Four people of a family died after a car collided with a minibus near Mallassery in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Sunday morning, said the police.

The deceased were returning from Thiruvananthapuram when the accident took place. The minibus was carrying Ayyappa devotees from Telangana to Sabarimala. The incident happened around 4.15 am.