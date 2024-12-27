4 Iconic Throwback Pictures of Manmohan Singh and the Stories Behind Them | Image: X

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s former Prime Minister, passed away on December 26 at AIIMS, Delhi. He lost consciousness at home and was later declared dead. Singh served as Prime Minister for a decade, from 2004 to 2014, and is widely remembered as the architect of India’s economic transformation. He also served as Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Once, Singh described his life and tenure as an open book. Here are four throwback pictures of the visionary leader that have resurfaced on social media after his demise.

1. Two Visionary Leaders with ISRO Scientists

One of the most memorable pictures shows Dr. Manmohan Singh with former President APJ Abdul Kalam during a meeting with ISRO scientists in 1978. The image was shared on X with the caption: "1978: Dr. Manmohan Singh Meeting ISRO Scientists."

2. A Tribute by Singh

Another touching photo of Dr. Manmohan Singh was reportedly taken at the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi. This image reveals his humble and down-to-earth nature.

A post accompanying the photo on X read: "Humble tributes on the demise of former Prime Minister, respected Shri Manmohan Singh ji, an epitome of simplicity. The country has lost a great and visionary leader."

In the image, Singh is seen bending down to tie his shoelaces after paying tribute to the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

3. Meeting with the Siachen Heroes

A series of photos from 2005 show Dr. Manmohan Singh’s visit to the Siachen Base Camp, one of the world’s highest and most challenging military posts. During this visit, Singh met with Indian soldiers stationed at the base camp.

The post shared with the photos was captioned: “Year – 2005, Location – Siachen Base Camp, Altitude – 11,000 Feet, Visitor – Dr. Manmohan Singh, Age (2005) – 73 years, Surgery – 2 (Bypass – 1990 & Stent – 2004).”

4. Two Leaders- One Goal

A second photo of India’s two most respected leaders, taken years after the previous one, captures the two engaged in an important discussion.

"The demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. He left this world after living for 92 years. During his tenure, he showed this country a new path of progress! RIP #ManmohanSingh ji,” read the heartfelt post.

AIIMS Statement

AIIMS released a statement saying, “With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024.”