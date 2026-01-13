Republic World
Updated 13 January 2026 at 17:11 IST

4 Indian Tourists Missing In Ladakh, Search Efforts Underway

Nidhi Sinha
Ladakh: Four Indian tourists are reportedly missing in Ladakh. Authorities have launched a search operation to trace them.

As per reports, all the missing tourists are aged between 20 and 24.

This is a developing story.

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 13 January 2026 at 17:09 IST