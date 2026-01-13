Updated 13 January 2026 at 17:11 IST
4 Indian Tourists Missing In Ladakh, Search Efforts Underway
Four Indian tourists are reportedly missing in Ladakh. Authorities have launched a search operation to trace them.
- India News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Ladakh: Four Indian tourists are reportedly missing in Ladakh. Authorities have launched a search operation to trace them.
As per reports, all the missing tourists are aged between 20 and 24.
Advertisement
This is a developing story.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 13 January 2026 at 17:09 IST