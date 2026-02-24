4 Injured After Thar Collides With E-Rickshaw in Noida's Sector 49

Noida: At least four people were injured, after a high-speed Mahindra Thar allegedly rammed into an e-rickshaw in Sector 49 of Noida on Monday (February 23, 2026), police said.

The accident occurred in the Sector 49 area, reportedly in front of a private hospital.

According to preliminary information, the SUV, allegedly being driven at high speed, collided head-on with the e-rickshaw, causing extensive damage to the three-wheeler, and throwing the occupants of the e-rickshaw onto the road.

The injured have been identified as Rajesh, Anoop, Rakesh and Omprakash. A police team reached the spot promptly and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said the condition of three victims remains critical and they are under continuous monitoring.

The driver of the Thar has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, police said.

The collision led to significant traffic disruption in the area. Police personnel worked to remove the damaged vehicles and regulate traffic movement.

