Published 18:18 IST, January 3rd 2025

4 Killed, 3 Injured After Towing Van Rams Into SUV On Mumbai-Goa Highway

Several people were killed after a collision between a towing van and an SUV on Mumbai-Goa highway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: unsplash

Mumbai: At least four people were killed and three injured after a towing van rammed into an SUV on Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district. 

More to follow…

Updated 18:18 IST, January 3rd 2025