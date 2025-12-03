4 killed, Several Injured After Truck Rams Car and Bike in Haryana's Karnal

Karnal, Haryana: Four people were killed and several others injured after a truck collided with a car, bike, and bus on National Highway-44 in Gharaunda, Karnal, on Wednesday.

The truck, travelling from Karnal to Delhi, crossed the divider and hit the vehicles on the wrong side. The truck crushed a car and two motorcycles before hitting a bus, triggering chaos and briefly disrupting traffic on the busy stretch.

DSP Rajiv Kumar said preliminary findings indicate that the truck lost control before crossing into the wrong lane. "The container crossed the divider and hit a bus coming from the opposite direction. Fortunately, the passengers in the bus did not suffer serious injuries. However, two bikes and a car were hit, resulting in four deaths," he said.

The deceased include two residents of Aligarh and two locals from the Karnal area. The truck driver, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment. "We will interrogate him once he is stable. Only then will the full sequence of events become clear," the DSP added.

