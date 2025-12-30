4 Lives Lost In Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakhs Ex-Gratia To Deceased Kin

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deadly bus accident near Bhandup West railway station in Mumbai that claimed four lives and left nine injured.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased in the accident.

"The tragic incident in which 4 people lost their lives in a fatal accident near Bhandup railway station in Mumbai is extremely unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. In this incident, 9 people were injured, and I pray at the feet of God for their speedy recovery. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased," CM Fadnavis said in a post on X.

The accident occurred late Monday, when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) bus rammed into pedestrians in Bhandup West. Emergency response teams were rushed to the spot soon after the crash, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Mumbai Police, the BEST bus driver has been taken into custody for questioning, and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Speaking to reporters, Mumbai DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput said, “The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, four succumbed to their injuries. Three of the four deceased victims are women, and one a man, while of the nine injured, eight of them are men and one woman.”

