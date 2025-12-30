Updated 30 December 2025 at 09:31 IST
4 Lives Lost In Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakhs Ex-Gratia To Deceased Kin
Four people were killed and nine others got injured after a BEST bus hit pedestrians while reversing in Mumbai’s Bhandup area on Monday night. The incident occurred around 10:05 pm on Station Road, near Bhandup railway station.
- India News
- 2 min read
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deadly bus accident near Bhandup West railway station in Mumbai that claimed four lives and left nine injured.
He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased in the accident.
"The tragic incident in which 4 people lost their lives in a fatal accident near Bhandup railway station in Mumbai is extremely unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. In this incident, 9 people were injured, and I pray at the feet of God for their speedy recovery. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased," CM Fadnavis said in a post on X.
The accident occurred late Monday, when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) bus rammed into pedestrians in Bhandup West. Emergency response teams were rushed to the spot soon after the crash, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Advertisement
According to Mumbai Police, the BEST bus driver has been taken into custody for questioning, and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
Speaking to reporters, Mumbai DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput said, “The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, four succumbed to their injuries. Three of the four deceased victims are women, and one a man, while of the nine injured, eight of them are men and one woman.”
Advertisement
"The BEST bus involved in the crash will be inspected to check for any mechanical and technical faults, and the actual reason for the crash will be determined after a thorough investigation," DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput added.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 30 December 2025 at 09:31 IST