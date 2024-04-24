Advertisement

Sahibganj: In a horrifying incident, a family witnessed an acid attack in Sahibganj's Rajmahal, police official said.

The incident occurred at around 3 in the morning in a semi-built market complex near the old building of the sub-divisional hospital of rajmahal city.

The family was sleeping on the terrace and was attacked by throwing acid on them. The four members of the family were seriously injured in this attack and have been identified as 60-year-old Phulwano Bewa, 35-year-old Hasin Biwi, 25-year-old Alam Shaikh and 15-year-old Shabnam Khatoon.

The family was admitted to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment in the early morning. The family was later transferred to a higher centre for better treatment.

Senior police officials said the investigation is underway related to the incident.

The forensic team and CCTV footage will also be examined by the administration. Is engaged.

