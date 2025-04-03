4 Suspected Terrorists Steal Family’s Phone in Majalta After Fleeing Kathua Encounter

Jammu: Four suspected terrorists have been spotted in Khabbal village of Majalta in Udhampur district. The terrorists, who managed to escape from Kathua following an encounter on April 1, entered a house in the village, demanding food and clothes from the residents. Before fleeing, the terrorists took away a mobile phone from the family, raising security concerns in the region.

Following the sighting, security forces have launched a massive search operation in and around the area to track them down. The operation, now in its 12th day, continues as forces remain on high alert to neutralize the terrorists.

Officials informed Republic that terrorists have turned the mobile phone switch off and was likely taken from locals so that they cannot inform the forces about their movement in the area. "We suspect that terrorists are now with their guide as the number which was there in Kathua has increased by 1, which means they have got their guide who will take them to next location," he added.