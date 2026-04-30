4 Tourists Killed As Cruise Boat Sinks In Narmada River In Jabalpur, Rescue Operations Underway

Jabalpur: At least four people, including three women, were killed on Thursday after a cruise both carrying 31 people on board sank in Narmada River's Bargi dam area of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur. Rescue operations are presently underway.

According to reports, the mishap took place due to overloading.

Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh has said that as of now, 15 people have been rescued and SDRF teams are trying to search for 12 more people.

Further details are awaited.

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