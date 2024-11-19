Published 23:54 IST, November 19th 2024
4 Unidentified Persons Booked For Murder Bid After Attack On Deshmukh; Motive Unclear
Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder after former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in stone pelting at his car in Nagpur.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Anil Deshmukh Attacked in Katol, Stones Pelted at His Car | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:54 IST, November 19th 2024