  • 4 Unidentified Persons Booked For Murder Bid After Attack On Deshmukh; Motive Unclear

Published 23:54 IST, November 19th 2024

4 Unidentified Persons Booked For Murder Bid After Attack On Deshmukh; Motive Unclear

Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder after former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in stone pelting at his car in Nagpur.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Anil Deshmukh Attacked in Katol, Stones Pelted at His Car
Anil Deshmukh Attacked in Katol, Stones Pelted at His Car | Image: Republic
