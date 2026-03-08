4 Women Killed, 11 Injured As Massive Fire Rages Jind Paint Factory

Jind: A deadly fire at a paint factory in Haryana's Jind district has claimed the lives of at least 4 women and left multiple others severely injured. According to reports, the incident, which occurred on Saturday, caused massive destruction at the factory. On information, the local police and teams of the fire department rushed to the site and initiated efforts to contain the blaze.

According to officials, the fire broke out at a gulal manufacturing unit in the Bhaat Colony area of Jind's Safidon. Superintendent of Police (SP) Kuldeep Singh confirmed that 4 women workers died in the incident, while 11 others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The factory, allegedly operating without proper safety measures, was engulfed in flames, trapping several workers inside. The locals alleged that the main gate was locked from the outside, which hindered the escape and rescue efforts initially. The firefighters and local residents battled the blaze, rescuing trapped workers and extinguishing the fire.

The victims were reportedly engaged in manufacturing Holi colours when the blaze erupted. "The fire seemed to have started from the entry point of the factory, spreading smoke and panic among the workers," said a police official.

Advertisement

The senior police officials stated that a case has been registered against the factory owner under relevant sections of the BNS, and a probe has been initiated. The police have also begun examining the factory's safety protocols and compliance with regulations.

The injured workers are receiving treatment for burn injuries, with some reported to be in critical condition. The administration has assured compensation and support to the affected families.

Advertisement