Tiger Attack Kills 4 Women In Chandrapur, Maharashtra Forest Department Launches Search In Gunjewahi Forest Area

Chandrapur: At least 4 women from Maharashtra's Gunjewahi Village were reportedly killed in a tiger attack in the forest area under Sindewahi tehsil located in Chandrapur district. The incident occurred in the Gunjewahi forest area, a stretch known for frequent movement of big cats, leaving families and neighbours in shock.

The forest department confirmed that the victims were local residents who had entered the forest to collect firewood or forest produce when they were attacked. The loss of 4 lives in a single incident has heightened concerns among villagers who depend on the forest for their livelihood but face growing risks from wildlife conflict.

Following the deadly incident involving the animal, the forest teams and police reached the area to assist the families and begin precautionary measures. The tragedy has once again brought to the fore the fragile balance between human settlements and tiger habitats in Chandrapur, one of Maharashtra’s key tiger-bearing districts.

The deceased were identified as Kavdubai Dadaji Mohurle (45), Anubai Dadaji Mohurle (46), Sangita Santosh Chaudhary (36), and Sunita Kaushik Mohurle (33). All 4 were residents of the area and, according to locals, had gone into the Gunjewahi forest as part of their daily routine.

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Confirming the incident, Sindewahi Range Forest Officer Anjali Sayankar stated that the forest department provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to the affected families. She noted that the payment was intended to offer urgent support while further compensation procedures under state guidelines are processed.

The deaths have left the local residents in fear, with children and elderly relatives among those impacted. The villagers called the victim women as the backbone of their homes, often venturing into the forest to gather essentials despite being aware of the dangers.

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Tracking Teams Deployed, Monitoring Intensified

Following the attack, the forest teams have already begun efforts to trace and capture the tiger, with the officials stating that locating the animal is a priority to prevent another incident. Additional security and monitoring measures are being implemented in the area to prevent further attacks, including increased patrolling and alerts for nearby villages.

The forest official also added that the teams have been deployed in the area to monitor tiger movement and avoid any further conflict situations. The camera traps and field staff are being used to track the animal’s location and behaviour, while awareness messages are being shared with the residents to limit entry into dense forest patches during vulnerable hours.