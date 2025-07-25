4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from 12th Floor in Thane

Updated 25 July 2025 at 18:32 IST
New Delhi: A four-year-old girl, Anvika Prajapati, lost her life after accidentally falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Thane, Maharashtra. The tragic incident occurred when her mother placed her on a shoe rack near an open window while getting ready to go out.
According to officials, CCTV footage from the apartment shows the mother placing Anvika on the shoe rack. Moments later, the child climbed onto the window ledge and sat there. In a heartbreaking moment, she lost her balance and fell from the high-rise apartment, leading to her death.
Residents of the building and neighbors were left in shock by the tragedy.
