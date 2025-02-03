40 BJP MPs Move Privilege Motion Against Sonia Gandhi For Derogatory Remarks On President Murmu

New Delhi: At least 40 BJP MPs – Member of Parliament – met Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and moved privilege motion against Congress patriarch Sonia Gandhi for her derogatory remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu .

Row over Sonia Gandhi's poor women remark

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's "poor thing and very tired" remarks about President Droupadi Murmu after the latter's hour-long address to Parliament snowballed into a huge controversy, with the Rashtrapati Bhavan saying they were in “poor taste, unfortunate and unacceptable.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tore into the Congress, accusing its 'shahi parivaar'(royal family) of insulting the President, who hails from a tribal background, and claiming that the party has always undermined the progress of those who come from marginalized communities.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan came out with a statement to say the remarks clearly hurt the dignity of the high office.

As several BJP leaders condemned Sonia Gandhi's remarks, party chief JP Nadda said they were "deeply disrespectful", and underscored the opposition's "continued disregard" for the dignity of the highest constitutional office. Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju demanded an apology from the former Congress president.

The Congress hit back and said every person in India has respect and empathy for President Murmu but claimed that the BJP leaders cannot digest Sonia Gandhi's "empathy" for her health.

Sonia Gandhi made remarks after President's address on first day of budget session

Soon after the President concluded her customary address to a joint sitting of Parliament to mark the start of the Budget session, Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , also a party general secretary, were seen discussing the speech in the Parliament complex.

"The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi was heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media.

Rahul also said President's speech was boring

During the discussion, Rahul Gandhi was also heard asking his mother if the President's speech was "boring".

When asked to comment on Sonia's comments, Priyanka Gandhi said her mother has the utmost respect for the President and that it is very unfortunate her remarks have been allegedly "twisted by the media".

She also hit out at the BJP's demand for an apology over the issue, saying it should first apologise for "ruining the country".

The Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said it believes that "it might be the case that the Congress leaders were not acquainted with the idiom and discourse in Indian languages such as Hindi, and thus formed a wrong impression".

"In any case, such comments are in poor taste, unfortunate and entirely avoidable." In their reactions to the President’s address, some prominent leaders of the Congress party have made comments that clearly hurt the dignity of the high office, and therefore are unacceptable, the statement noted.

"These leaders have said that the President was getting very tired by the end and she could hardly speak. Rashtrapati Bhavan would like to clarify that nothing could be farther from the truth.

"The President was not tired at any point. Indeed, she has believed that speaking up for the marginalised communities, for women and farmers, as she was doing during the course of her address, can never be tiring," the statement said.

PM Modi responds after Congress' remarks on President Murmu

Latching onto Congress leaders' remarks about President Murmu, Modi said, "These Congress people think they are the masters of the country. The arrogance of the Congress' royal family has once again been exposed." "The royal family of Congress stooped to a new low. One member called her speech ‘boring’ and another went further, calling her 'poor' and 'tired'. This is an insult to 10 crore tribal brothers and sisters of this country. This is an insult to every poor person who rises from the ground," he told a public rally in Dwarka in poll-bound Delhi.

“The Congress’ royal family does not accept anyone from the Dalit, Adivasi, OBC communities who rise above their circumstances. They insult them at every step." Nadda in a post on X said Sonia Gandhi's use of the phrase 'poor thing' to refer to the President is "deeply disrespectful" and underscores the opposition's continued disregard for the dignity of the highest constitutional office.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, he added.