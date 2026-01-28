40 Min Flight and Same-Day Return: Ajit Pawar’s Schedule on the Day That Turned Fatal in Baramati

A brief 40-minute flight planned as a same-day journey turned fatal near Maharashtra’s Baramati on a day marked by heavy political activity across the country. Ajit Pawar was en route to Baramati to attend a Zilla Parishad event He was scheduled to return to Mumbai after the Zilla Parishad meeting.

A small charter aircraft took off from Mumbai around 8 am and was scheduled to land near Baramati shortly after. However, during its landing attempt roughly 45 minutes later, the aircraft crashed near the Baramati airport. Visuals from the crash site showed thick smoke and flames rising from the wreckage, indicating the severity of the impact.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that all five passengers on board the aircraft lost their lives in the crash The incident occurred on a politically significant day, as most Members of Parliament were present in the national capital to attend the Budget Session of Parliament, which begins today.

Advertisement

Ajit Pawar, a prominent political figure, is the nephew of veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.