40% Registrations For This Year's Chardham Yatra to Be Done Offline

40 per cent registrations for this year's Chardham Yatra to be done offline | Image: PTI

Rishikesh: Forty per cent of the registrations for this year's Chardham Yatra will be done offline, an official said on Wednesday.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the yatra management committee chaired by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey here today.

Chardham Yatra begins every year in April-May. The doors of Badrinath are scheduled to reopen on May 4 while the dates for other three temples -- Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- will be announced soon. Pandey said 40 per cent of the registrations will be done offline so that the pilgrims from rural areas do not experience the hassle of online registration. Last time, the pilgrims especially those from the rural areas faced a lot of trouble because of unavailability of offline registration option, he said.

It was also decided in the meeting that the traditional order of travel to the Himalayan temples will be taken care of in the slots given to the pilgrims after registration.

Chardham Yatra pilgrims will get the slots in the order of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath. The sequence was not maintained in allocation of slots to many pilgrims during the last yatra season, he said.

Pandey directed the Public Works Department to ensure all the work on the Chardham Yatra routes is completed by April 15.

It was also decided at the meeting to deploy a squad of Cheetah Police or Hill Patrolling Unit every ten kilometers on the Yatra route this time.

Inspector General of Police Garhwal Division Rajiv Swaroop also attended the meeting.

A fleet of about two thousand buses is ready for the Chardham Yatra. If required, more buses will be arranged from Kumaon Division, he said.