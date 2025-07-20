4000-Year-Old Artefacts Discovered By Archaeological Researchers In Karnataka's Maski

Raichur: The archaeological researchers have discovered ancient artefacts believed to be around 4000 years old near Mallikarjuna Hill and the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Karnataka's Maski town, located in Raichur district. The discovery has shed new light on the region's rich history, suggesting that a thriving civilisation once flourished here.

The excavation, led by Professor Dr Andrew M Bauer from Stanford University, Dr Peter G Johansen from McGill University, and scholars from Shiv Nadar University, has been ongoing for three months. The team of over 20 researchers from India, the United States, and Canada has made these discoveries, including clay pots, artistic pieces, tools, and cooking utensils.

The recovered artefacts indicated a developed community with evolving cultural practices, dating back to between the 11th and 14th centuries BCE. According to Kadambi, one of the lead researchers, the findings provide strong evidence of continuous human presence in Maski around 4000 years ago, further cementing the town's importance in South Indian archaeology.

The region, already famous for the discovery of the Ashokan inscription, has once again found itself in the archaeological spotlight. Reports suggested that prior to the excavation, researchers had identified 271 sites of interest, and the current work around Mallikarjuna Hill and the nearby temple has confirmed long-term human habitation.