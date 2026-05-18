41 for Group A, 44 for Group B: West Bengal Raises Upper Age Limit for Govt Jobs- Check Category-Wise New Criteria

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has officially increased the upper age limit for recruitment into various categories of state services.

The official notification, issued by the Finance Department (Audit Branch), introduces significant amendments to the West Bengal Services (Raising of Age-limit) Rules, 1981.

According to the official notification, “the upper age-limit for recruitment to Group 'A' posts shall be raised to 41 years.”

However, it protects existing provisions where boundaries might already be higher, adding, “Provided that where the existing upper age-limit for any such post or service exceeds 41 years, such higher upper age-limit shall continue unchanged.”

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The order mandates that "the upper age-limit for recruitment to Group 'B' posts shall be raised to 44 years," while simultaneously declaring that the ceiling for both “Group 'C' posts and Group 'D' posts shall be raised to 45 years.”

"Provided further that where recruitment to any post or service is made in accordance with the provisions of the West Bengal Regulation of Recruitment in State Statutory Bodies, Government Companies and Local Authorities Act, 1999 (West Ben. Act XIV of 1999), and the rules or notifications issued thereunder, otherwise than through the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, the upper age-limit for such recruitment shall be 45 years," the order said.

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This order is deemed to have come into force with effect from May 11.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has taken a series of actions after ending 15-years of Mamata Banerjee's rule.