4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Leh, Ladakh

Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Ladakh on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was in Leh, and the tremor was recorded at 03:54:49 IST.

In a post on X, the NCS said, EQ of M: 4.1, On: 30/04/2026 03:54:49 IST, Lat: 36.722 N, Long: 74.456 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 150 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 36.722 N and longitude 74.456 E.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

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Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) states.