416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM Himanta

Guwahati: A total of 416 individuals have been arrested during the third phase of the crackdown against child marriage in Assam , Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The operation commenced on the night of December 21-22.

As per the Assam Chief Minister, the police have registered 335 cases, and the arrested individuals will be presented in court on Sunday.

"Assam continues its fight against child marriage. In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made, and 335 cases registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today. We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil," Sarma posted on X.

The state government has been conducting a sustained campaign against child marriage, with earlier phases launched in February and October 2023.

In the February phase, 3,483 individuals were arrested, and 4,515 cases were registered. During the October phase, 915 arrests were made, and 710 cases were recorded. The government remains committed to eradicating child marriage from the state.