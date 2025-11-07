42 Flights On Ground As ATC Snag Persists At Delhi Airport

According to data shared by Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport officials as of 11 am, flight operations across all three terminals remain partially affected. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: As efforts continue to restore normalcy after the technical malfunction in Delhi’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, 42 flights — 34 domestic and eight international — remain held at parking stands at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) awaiting ATC clearance.

According to data shared by airport officials as of 11 am, flight operations across all three terminals remain partially affected. Terminal 1 has 17 flights awaiting departure, Terminal 2 has eight, while Terminal 3 is seeing nine domestic and eight international aircraft on hold.

The airport’s technical teams and ATC authorities are working in tandem to clear the backlog created since morning, after a system glitch forced controllers to process flight plans manually. Airlines have been asked to maintain coordination with ATC for updated slot clearances, while passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective carriers.

With aircraft occupying stands longer than scheduled, turnaround operations have slowed down further, impacting subsequent departures through the day. Officials said priority is being given to long-haul and connecting international flights once clearances resume.

Advertisement

The disruption comes as part of a larger systems malfunction that has delayed over a hundred flights since early morning, straining one of Asia’s busiest aviation hubs.