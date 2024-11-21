Published 19:03 IST, November 21st 2024
47 Survivors Of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Handed Job Letters In Delhi
Delhi L-G VK Saxena meanwhile announced that 437 pending applications for appointments are under verification.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi L-G VK Saxena | Image: VK Saxena, Delhi L-G
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:03 IST, November 21st 2024