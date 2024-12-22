5 Arrested for Stealing Mobile Tower Equipment Across Eight States in UP

Ghaziabad: Five people were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly stealing radio receiver units and baseband units from mobile phone towers in eight states of the country, police said.

They said that stolen goods worth Rs 7 crore and the vehicles used in committing the crime has been recovered from the accused's possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shahrukh Malik (30), Wasim Malik (35), Anas Khan (22), Sahil Malik (19), and Quaum Mansoori, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sachchidanand said.

He said 74 units of mobile TV radio receiver, 122 units of mobile tower base band and other equipment have been recovered from their possession.

The gang stole the equipments from Delhi NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, the officer said.