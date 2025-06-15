5 Facts On Pune Bridge Collapse Across Indrayani River We Know So Far

Pune: Half of an old bridge built over the Indrayani river, in Pune district, Maharashtra, collapsed at around 2 pm today. 15-20 people are believed to have fallen from the bridge. Rescue operations are underway.

As it was Sunday, many people were present on the bridge during the collapse, who are reported to have been swept away. The incident happened in the Maval taluka of Pune Kundmala, a rural area of ​​Pune, Maharashtra.

Maval Taluka is a tourist spot near the Talegaon Dabhade town, where the bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River.

After receiving the first information about the incident, local police, villagers, and disaster relief workers rushed to the location. Rescue operations are ongoing.

For the last two days, the Maval area has been lashed by heavy rainfall due to which the water level of the Indrayani River has increased.

Agencies are putting in all efforts to save the tourists who fell into the river, meanwhile, the police are looking into the exact number of people who were swept away.

According to the Talegaon local police, 6-7 people have been rescued and their condition is stable.