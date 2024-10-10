sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:26 IST, October 10th 2024

5 Faiths, 1 Prayer: Parsi, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, & Hindu Priests Unite For Ratan Tata | WATCH

During prayer meeting at NCPA, priests from Parsi, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and Hindu traditions united to offer prayers for Ratan Tata's departing soul.

Priests from various religions standing side by side to offer prayers for the departing soul of Ratan Tatat
Priests from various religions standing side by side to offer prayers for the departing soul of Ratan Tatat | Image: ANI
