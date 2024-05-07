Advertisement

Kanyakumari: At least 5 medical students of a private medical college in Tiruchirappalli drowned in the sea off the coast of Kanyakumari on Monday, while taking a bath. According to the police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon at the Lemur Beach in Rajakkamangalam, when they were dragged into the sea by a huge wave. Among the 5 victims, two were girls.

The deceased have been identified as Gayathri (25), Charukavi (23), Sarvadarshit (23), Praveen Sam (23) and Venkatesh (24), who were dragged into the sea and drowned by a huge wave.

Advertisement

CM MK Stalin expressed grief over the incident

As per information, of the five deceased, Venkatesh was a native of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, while others hail from various regions of Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

According to the police sources, a group of MBBS students, pursuing their house surgeonship in the Tiruchirappalli college, on Monday went to the Lemur Beach at Rajakkamangalam, where a huge wave dragged several of them into the sea.

A senior police official confirmed the reports by saying that two women and three men drowned during the incident.

Advertisement

During the preliminary inquiry, it came to fore that the locals had alerted the students to avoid going to the beach in view of official warnings of sudden 'swell waves'.

The students, however, managed to reach the beach by going through a coconut grove. They arrived in Kanniyakumari district on May 5 to take part in the wedding of a student's brother, the official said, adding the bodies were being sent to the families.

Advertisement

Three students, who were part of the group, are being treated at a government hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the kin of the deceased. He said that necessary assistance would be provided to the bereaved families after getting the Election Commission's permission.

