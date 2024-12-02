5 Medical Students Killed, 2 Others Injured In Alappuzha Car-Bus Collision

Alappuzha: In a tragic accident that took place in the Kalarcode area of Alappuzha, on Monday, at least five medical students were killed and two others were critically injured after their car collided with a KSRTC super-fast bus. The students were travelling in a car, which collided with the bus head-on, resulting in a fatal accident. Apart from the students, at least four passengers travelling on the bus also sustained injuries.

As per the reports, among the deceased, three have been identified as Muhsin Muhammed, Ibrahim, and Devan, who were among seven first-year MBBS students from Vandanam Medical College, travelling in the car.

According to the police, the massive collision between the car and the bus left the car severely damaged. The rescue team, which rushed to the spot on information, had to use cutting tools to extract the victims from the mangled wreckage of the car.

The two students, who were critically injured, have been admitted to Vandanam Medical College Hospital for treatment.

According to initial reports, the deceased students hailed from various regions, including Kozhikode, Kannur, Cherthala, and Lakshadweep.

During the accident, around four passengers travelling in the bus too sustained minor injuries and were admitted to a hospital. As per claims, their condition is stable in the hospital after treatment.