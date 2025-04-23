5 Minutes, 5 Strikes: Indus Water Treaty Scrapped, Pakistanis Asked To Leave in 48 Hrs As India Hits Back Post Pahalgam

New Delhi: In a no-holds-barred response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, the Modi government launched a fierce diplomatic offensive against Pakistan , holding it squarely responsible for nurturing terrorism across borders. In a five-minute media address following the high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, India announced five decisive and hard-hitting measures, from suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to issuing a 48-hour deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave the country. With the Attari border sealed and key diplomatic channels cut, New Delhi has sent an unambiguous message: Pakistan will pay a heavy price for every drop of Indian blood shed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing the media in the capital, said the CCS "recognised the seriousness of this terrorist attack" and decided upon a calibrated set of actions aimed at applying maximum diplomatic, strategic, and political pressure.

5 Key Measures Announced After 2.5 Hours of CCS Meet

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended: The landmark Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, brokered by the World Bank between India and Pakistan, will be held in abeyance with immediate effect. "This suspension will continue until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism," Misri said.

Attari Border Checkpost Closed : India has shut down the Integrated Checkpost at Attari with immediate effect. However, Pakistani nationals who have already crossed over into India with valid documentation will be permitted to return via the same route before May 1, 2025.

Visa Restrictions for Pakistani Nationals: In a direct blow to diplomatic and civil exchanges, Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SPES). Any SPES visas previously issued stand cancelled with immediate effect, and Pakistani nationals currently in India under this scheme have been given 48 hours to leave the country.

Pakistani Defence Personnel Expelled: In a rare diplomatic step, India has declared the Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as 'persona non grata'. These officials have been given one week to exit the country.

India Recalls Its Military Attachés from Islamabad: India will reciprocate by withdrawing its own Defence, Navy, and Air advisors posted at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These diplomatic designations have been formally annulled.

Additionally, Misri announced that, "The CCS thoroughly reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to remain on high alert. It reiterated its commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice and holding those who sponsored the attack accountable.

Similar to the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will continue its relentless pursuit of individuals involved in acts of terrorism or those who have conspired to enable them."

What Transpired in 2.5 Hours CCS Meeting Chaired by PM Modi

The CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , lasted over two hours. In his address to the media, Misri confirmed that the CCS strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, wishing for the swift recovery of the injured.

"The CCS was thoroughly briefed on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, with several others injured," Misri stated.

He further asserted that governments around the world have shown strong support and solidarity, unequivocally condemning the attack. The CCS expressed its gratitude for these global sentiments, which reflect a united stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism," Misri said.

Misri also revealed that the CCS was briefed on the cross-border links of the attack, noting that it took place after the successful conduct of elections in the Union Territory and amid its ongoing progress in economic growth and development.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

Twenty-six people, including six from Maharashtra , lost their lives in Tuesday's horrific terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam — the deadliest such incident in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

The barbaric attack took place at Baisaran, a picturesque meadow often called 'mini Switzerland', reachable only by foot or pony.