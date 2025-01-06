5 of Family Asphyxiated in Jammu Kashmir's Uri

Srinagar: Five members of a family asphyxiated in Pandrethan area of the city on Sunday, officials said here.

A couple and its three children, hailing from Uri area of Baramulla district, were found dead inside their rented accommodation in the evening, they said.

The neighbours informed authorities after they noticed no activity from family during the day.

Preliminary investigations revealed the family died due to asphyxiation, the officials said.

Valley is undergoing a 40-day period of harsh winter. People are mostly keeping to their houses, helping them keep warm with braziers.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and Chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed their grief over the incident.