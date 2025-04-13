5 People, Including 3 Children, Missing After Vehicle Plunges Into Canal in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Chhattisgarh: Five people, including three children, went missing after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a canal in Chhattisgarh ’s Korba district on Sunday, police officials said.

The incident occurred in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district where a car carrying a family suddenly skidded off the road and plunged into the canal, they said. The missing persons included two adults and three children, all from the same family.

According to local police, the car was believed to have lost control, possibly due to slippery road conditions or overspeeding.

Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local administration were immediately pressed into service, but no one had been traced till late evening.