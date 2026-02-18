5% Quota For Muslims In Maharashtra Nullified After 10 Years

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has reversed its earlier decision to grant 5% reservation to the Muslim community, which was classified under the Special Backward Class-A (SBC-A) category. The reservation, introduced via an ordinance in 2014, was meant for government jobs and educational institutions. However, the ordinance was challenged in the Mumbai High Court, which stayed it on November 14, in the same year.

Notably, since the ordinance was not enacted into law by December 23, 2014, it automatically lapsed. As a result, the government has now declared all related decisions and circulars void, including caste certificates and validity certificates issued under the provision.

The high court's decision led the Maharashtra government to take a U-turn, scrapping the reservation granted to the socially and educationally backward Muslim community in 2014.

According to information, the reservation, introduced through an ordinance in July 2014, was meant to provide benefits to Muslims in government jobs and educational institutions. However, the ordinance was challenged in the Mumbai High Court, and a stay order was issued in just four months. As the ordinance wasn't enacted into law by December 23, 2014, it automatically lapsed, rendering it ineffective.

Advertisement

Now, the government has issued a clarification that all decisions and circulars issued based on the lapsed ordinance will be considered void. Importantly, this also means that admissions under the 5% reservation will not be granted in colleges and educational institutions, and new caste certificates and validity certificates will not be issued under this category. Earlier issued orders and government circulars will no longer be considered valid, effectively nullifying the 5% reservation granted in 2014.

The government's reasoning behind scrapping the reservation is that the ordinance lapsed, and therefore, the benefits granted under it are no longer valid. However, many suggested that the government could have pursued the ongoing litigation in the Supreme Court before taking the step.