5 Second Conversation With Terrorist, He Asked Hindu Or Muslim, And Shot Dead My Husband: Pahalgam Attack Victim Shubham Dwivedi's Wife

Noida: Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi's wife Aishanya recalled the ill-fated day when her husband was shot dead by terrorists and shared her ordeal what went down with them and other tourists who became the victim of the terror attack.

Speaking to Republic Media Network exclusively during Nationalist Collective conclave on April 5 Second Conversation With Terrorist, Aishanya recalled how the terrorists approached them and killed her husband.

She said the terrorists approached them. It was a five-second exchange, they asked, 'Hindu or Muslim?' Her husband responded with a smile, 'Hindu,' and before he could finish the sentence, they shot him dead.

Aishanya further said that she didn't think anyone and all those who were there and have lost their husbands and family members can ever forget what terrorists did to them adding those 26 people shouldn't have died like this.

When asked can you ever forget what terrorists did to them, Aishanya said, “How can you forget the terror that your husband was shot dead in front of you. Anyone who has seen this can never forget.”

“The person who is being shot dead is your husband, how can you forget it,” she added.

Took Shubham's photo out when Operation Sindoor was launched, Says Aishanya Dwivedi

Aishanya Dwivedi recalled the day Operation Sindoor was launched, saying she took out a photo of her husband, Shubham, around 1:30 AM.

“I took out Shubham’s photo and watched it as India launched Operation Sindoor… My father-in-law told me it was happening, it was around 1:30 in the night,” she said.

Aishanya went on to say that the way the country has stood united after Operation Sindoor is commendable. The entire city of Kanpur shut down on the day of Shubham’s last rites.

"The people of this country have stood strong after this terror attack. I will call him a martyr because he awakened a sense of unity and resilience in people. We are one nation, strong and fighting back," she added.

Shubham Dwivedi's father, who also joined the conversation, said he was proud of his son for standing by the nation and truth even in the face of terror. “He elevated my stature and respect,” he said.

Speaking about meeting Prime Minister Modi, Shubham's father shared that the PM was deeply saddened and in sorrow, fully understanding the pain they were going through.

“He gave me strength and raised my morale. He said this operation would continue until terrorism is eradicated,” he added.