5 Suspects Detained in Rajasthan ATS Raid Over Suspicious Activities

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday brought five suspects from different parts of the state to Jaipur for detailed questioning in connection with suspicious activities.

According to police sources, the ATS and intelligence agencies have been closely monitoring certain individuals for a considerable period. Acting on specific inputs, simultaneous raids were conducted in the early hours across Barmer, Jodhpur, Karauli and Jaipur districts.

The five individuals detained are Osama Umar, aged 25, a resident of Musnarai Ka Bas, Pandipar, Barmer, picked up from the Sachour area; Masud, resident of Musnarai Ka Bas, Pandipar, Barmer, detained from Pipar in Jodhpur Rural; Mohammad Ayub, a resident of Pipar, Jodhpur, brought from Jodhpur City; Mohammad Junaid, a resident of Bagor Mohalla near Dholhi Car, Karauli, was picked up from Karauli; Basir, a resident of Chande Ka Paar, Ramsar, Barmer, was detained from Bhatta Basti in Jaipur, according to the officials.

Inspector General of Police (ATS) Vikas Kumar confirmed that the suspects were brought to the ATS headquarters in Jaipur after preliminary scrutiny flagged them as suspicious.

"Senior officers are interrogating them," the IG said, adding that further action will depend on the outcome of the questioning. On Friday, the Rajasthan High Court received a bomb threat. The ATS, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Dog Squad reached the court premises, but no suspicious object was found.

