Chennai: The cases of dogs attacking kids are increasing day by day, and a new case has been added to this series. In a distressing incident last night in Chennai, a five-year-old girl named Sudaksha suffered serious injuries in an attack by two Rottweiler dogs at a public park in Chennai’s Thousand Lights area. This unfortunate occurrence has reignited the ongoing debate surrounding the ownership of dogs of aggressive breeds as pets.

According to authorities, the dogs, belonging to a local resident, were let loose in the park when they attacked Sudaksha. Allegations suggest that the owner failed to intervene promptly, only doing so when the child's parents rushed to her aid and raised an alarm. Sudaksha's father, who is employed as a security guard at the park, was also present during the incident.

Senior police officer Shekhar Deshmukh confirmed the arrest of the dog owner and the initiation of legal proceedings against two individuals responsible for the care of the dogs and said, “We have arrested the owner and registered a case against two others who take care of the dogs.”

Sudaksha is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital for her injuries. It has been revealed that the owner of the Rottweilers had not sterilized the animals, raising concerns about responsible pet ownership.

This tragic event has once again brought attention to the issue of pet ownership, particularly concerning breeds known for their aggressive tendencies. In March, the Central Government urged states to prohibit the sale and breeding of 23 such breeds, which include Pitbull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Rottweilers, and Mastiffs.

Additionally, pet owners with existing animals of these breeds have been instructed to sterilize them without delay. The Animal Husbandry Department has acknowledged receiving petitions from citizen forums and Animal Welfare Organizations advocating for restrictions on the ownership of certain dog breeds.