5000 Snakes Saviour Falls Prey: Murlidhar 'Hausla' Hospitalised In ICU After Cobra Bite

Jaunpur: Famous snake rescuer Murlidhar 'Hausla', popularly known as Murali Wale Hausla, has been hospitalised in the ICU after being bitten by a poisonous cobra snake in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. The shocking incident occurred in Jalalpur on Tuesday when Murali Wale Hausla and his team arrived to rescue a trapped cobra snake.

Murali Wale Hausla, who has rescued over 8000 snakes, is reportedly fighting for life in the hospital. According to reports, as soon as Murali Wale Hausla came to know that a cobra snake was trapped in the net and was in pain, he immediately reached the spot with his team.

Murali Wale Hausla, a resident of Belapar village in the Baksha police station area of Jaunpur, is renowned for sharing snake rescue videos on social media, boasting 15.8 million followers on YouTube, 5.5 million on Facebook, and 2.5 million on Instagram. Notably, he has saved around 8000 snakes so far, educating people about the importance of snakes and their conservation through his work.

The popularity of Murali Wale Hausla can be gauged from the fact that there was a wave of concern among his fans, and they are praying for his speedy recovery. As per reports, initially, his condition was critical, but he is currently improving under medical care at a private hospital in Jaunpur. He is currently admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Jaunpur, and the doctors are taking care of him. His well-wishers are visiting the hospital to gather updates on his well-being.