Published 14:03 IST, September 1st 2024
5,000 Students and 30 Courses in 8 Years: UK's Southampton University Draws Up Plan for India Campus
The UK's Southampton University plans to offer 30 courses and enrol more than 5,000 students in the next eight years at its offshore campus in India
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The UK's Southampton University plans to offer 30 courses and enrol more than 5,000 students in the next eight years at its offshore campus in India | Representational | Image: University of Edinburgh
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
14:03 IST, September 1st 2024