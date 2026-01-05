5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, With Epicentre In Morigaon

Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Morigaon in Assam in the early hours of Monday, with tremors felt through the region. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 4.17 am, with its epicentre located at a depth of 50 km.

According to reports, the residents of Morigaon and the surrounding areas felt the tremors. However, there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Reports suggested that the earthquake was also felt in parts of central Assam, including Guwahati, where residents reported mild to moderate shaking.

The local administration is monitoring the situation and assessing the extent of damage due to the latest seismic activity.

The earthquake's epicentre was located in Morigaon, around 294 km east of Koch Bihar, which is located in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. The earthquake had a shallow depth of 35-50 km, which caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicentre.

Further details regarding the earthquake are awaited.