5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur’s Kamjong, Aftershock Warning Issued

Imphal: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Manipur’s Kamjong district on Tuesday morning, triggering tremors across several parts of the northeastern state and nearby regions, officials said.

The quake’s epicentre was located in Kamjong district, an area known for frequent seismic activity. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in surrounding districts, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/04/2026 05:59:33 IST, Lat: 24.703 N, Long: 94.415 E, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur”.

A day earlier, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck northeastern and northern Japan on Monday, prompting a tsunami warning, the country's weather agency said.

An 80-centimetre tsunami was observed at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

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Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, though assessment teams have been put on alert to monitor the situation. The region falls under a high seismic zone, making such earthquakes relatively common.

Meanwhile, disaster management agencies and local officials have issued a warning of possible aftershocks, advising residents to remain cautious and avoid structurally weak buildings. Emergency services are on standby as a precautionary measure.

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Seismologists note that the northeastern region of India, including Manipur, lies in one of the most earthquake-prone belts in the country due to tectonic activity along the Himalayan.