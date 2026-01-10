52 Reforms In 52 Weeks: Railways To Undergo Major Revamp; Vaishnaw Says 'AI To Be Extensively Used For Maintenance Activities In 2026'

New Delhi: Indian Railways will undergo a major transformation in 2026, with a strong focus on passenger safety, technology, innovation and structural reforms, including the extensive use of artificial intelligence in maintenance activities, according to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Addressing the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar ceremony in Delhi, Vaishnaw said, "New ways and technologies will be introduced to ensure passenger safety. 52 reforms will be introduced in the 52 weeks of 2026 so that a new look of the railways is revealed in the coming days."

He added that a new structural approach would be adopted to promote technology and innovation within the Railways. "A new structural method will be introduced for technology and innovation, so that India's startups and innovative minds can connect with the railways. A technology innovation portal will be launched for this. AI will be extensively used for maintenance activities," the minister said.

Inauguration of first Vande Bharat Express (Sleeper)

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the first Vande Bharat Express (Sleeper) will take place on January 17, 2026, at Malda Town. Two rakes of the train will operate between Kamakhya Junction and Howrah Junction for six days.

In addition, the Railways will inaugurate six "weekly" Amrit Bharat Express trains under the Northeast Frontier Railway jurisdiction, with services being launched on January 17 and January 18, 2026.

Amrit Bharat Express services

The six Amrit Bharat Express services include: 1. 20603/20604 New Jalpaiguri to Nagercoil to New Jalpaiguri via- Baleswar, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagram, Visakhapatnam.

Another train will be 20609/20610 New Jalpaiguri to Tiruchirapalli to New Jalpaiguri via- Baleswar, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagram, Visakhapatnam;

Third train will be 16597/16598 Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangaluru to Alipurduar Jn to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangaluru via- Anakapalle, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, Baleswar. Whereas the fourth train will be 16107/16108 Tambram to Santragachi to Tambram via- Anakapalle, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, Baleswar.