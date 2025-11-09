Updated 9 November 2025 at 13:19 IST
BREAKING: 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The 5.4 tremor was felt across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 12:06 pm IST, with its epicentre located off the coast in the Andaman Sea.
New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted the Andaman Sea region on Sunday afternoon.
The tremor was felt at 12:06 pm IST and the epicentre was located in the Andaman Sea at latitude 12.49 North and longitude 93.83 East, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90 km beneath the Earth's crust. "EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," NCS said in an 'X' post.
