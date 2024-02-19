Advertisement

Fifty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Saturday, taking the Himalayan state's caseload to 30,893, a health bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 379 as no more patient succumbed to the infection.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 28, followed by South Sikkim (20) and West Sikkim (six), it said.

Sikkim now has 728 active cases, while 29,480 people have recovered from the disease, and 306 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 96.4 per cent.

The state has tested over 2.42 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 686 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 7.8 per cent.