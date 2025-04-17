₹565 for 1 Banana? Flyers Call Istanbul Airport The ‘World’s Most Expensive’

Airports are known for inflating food prices, but Istanbul Airport has taken it to a whole new level. Travellers across the globe are calling it the “world’s most expensive airport”—and not without reason. A recent Mirror report highlights just how outrageous things have gotten. Imagine shelling out ₹565 for a single banana or ₹1,697 for one beer. Yes, you read that right. The price tags at Istanbul’s shiny, state-of-the-art terminal are enough to make anyone do a double-take.

'Looks like a brick': Travellers lash out at quality and pricing

An Italian journalist told Corriere della Sera about ordering a 90g lasagna for £21 (₹2,376) that he says “looked more like a brick” with a sprinkle of cheese and a sad excuse for a basil leaf. The quality, he claims, doesn't come close to justifying the price.

Even usual go-to saviours like McDonald’s and Burger King are no respite here, selling their basic meals at jaw-dropping rates. The airport, which sees over 2 lakh passengers daily, has quickly built a reputation not for efficiency or design, but for bleeding wallets dry.

‘Ridiculous, even compared to Frankfurt or New York’

A baffled Reddit user sparked a conversation by asking why the prices were so steep. “With all respect to Istanbul, the prices are ridiculous. They’re 2 to 4 times higher than at Frankfurt Airport,” they wrote. Others chimed in, comparing it to American airports. “Even LaGuardia and Orlando felt reasonable,” one said, while another revealed that two Big Mac meals in Dalaman set them back €40 (₹3,882).

Why so expensive?

The answer? It might just be simple economics: “Because they can.” Travellers are stuck between flights with few choices, and the airport seems to be cashing in on that desperation. Magnificent terminals and luxury interiors aside, the price tags have become the real talking point—and not in a good way.