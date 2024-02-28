Advertisement

New Delhi: Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the ruling party lost the majority in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claimed that 5-6 Congress MLAs were taken to Haryana by a convoy of the state's police and the Central Reserve Police Force. The allegation was made hours after the polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat ended, amid concerns in the ruling Congress over cross-voting. “The BJP is indulging in hooliganism which is not good for democracy”, he told reporters.

"The manner in which the counting has begun and Opposition leaders are threatening the polling officers again and again is not right for democracy...They had halted the counting for long. I urge the Himachal BJP unit leaders to have patience, don't put pressure on people...CRPF and Haryana Police convoy have taken away 5-6 MLAs," CM Sukhu said.

He added, "I can say that the people who have gone away are being contacted by their families, I urge them to contact their families...There is no need to worry."

‘No-confidence motion against the Sukhu government’

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering moving a no-confidence motion against the Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh. This decision comes after indications that six Congress MLAs and three independents supporting the party had voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha election. Despite the Congress having 40 MLAs in the 68-member Himachal Assembly, the unexpected support for the BJP candidate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, has raised concerns for the ruling party.

BJP Claims Victory

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed a victory for its candidate in the single Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh, despite holding only 25 seats in the 68-member Assembly. "Despite having such a huge majority, Congress lost the Rajya Sabha seat...I congratulate Harsh Mahajan once again...", said Jairam Thakur.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan said, "This is the victory of BJP, of Narendra Modi, of Amit Shah."

However, official confirmation of the results is still awaited.

For the unversed, 67 out of the total 68 legislators exercised their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Sudarshan Singh Babloo, Congress MLA, has not come so far due to illness. He was hospitalised.