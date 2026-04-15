6 Dead, 21 Injured After Bus Carrying Devotees Overturns Near Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib: At least six people were killed and 21 others injured after a bus carrying devotees overturned near Bassi Pathana in Punjab on Wednesday, triggering panic and chaos at the scene.

According to initial reports, around 30 to 35 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident. The victims were returning after offering prayers at Fatehgarh Sahib when the mishap occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the bus lost control and overturned, leading to multiple casualties and injuries. Locals rushed to help the victims before emergency services arrived.

Upon receiving information, local police and rescue teams swiftly reached the spot and launched relief operations. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

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Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the accident, and further investigation is underway.